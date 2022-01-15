NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 25.2% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 106.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 203,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 104,969 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 302.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.99.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $239.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.10 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.