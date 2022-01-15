NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $9.91 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 41.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Datadog by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Shares of DDOG opened at $138.28 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -987.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.77 and its 200-day moving average is $147.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $54,322,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $613,984.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,305,923 shares of company stock valued at $397,526,530 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

