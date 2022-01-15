Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $0.76. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 1,401,016 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

