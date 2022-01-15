NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NOV were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NOV by 1,032.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 110.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NOV by 37.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

NYSE NOV opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.