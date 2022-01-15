Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 181.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 9.8% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,236,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVMI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $142.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.46 and a 1 year high of $149.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.13.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

