NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

