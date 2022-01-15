NTV Asset Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,911 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,827 shares of company stock worth $5,907,614. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.