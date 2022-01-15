NULS (NULS) Price Hits $0.62 on Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001446 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $61.98 million and $10.10 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00074764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.27 or 0.07700303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,043.50 or 1.00036498 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00069474 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

