Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the December 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 467,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,811. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

