O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $3,534,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,706,000 after buying an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 40.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $251.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.78. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.07 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

