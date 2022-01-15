O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Creative Planning grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $57,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.9% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 251,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,441 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 160,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $38,795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 19,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 26.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.48.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $257.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.