O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.24 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in LKQ by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 428,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after buying an additional 20,234 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 55.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.94.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

