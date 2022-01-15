O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 58 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $288.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.99 and its 200-day moving average is $288.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

