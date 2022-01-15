Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 10,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $472,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,541 shares of company stock valued at $16,002,409. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $139,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 692.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,810 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

