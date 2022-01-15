OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OCI in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of OCI stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. OCI has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

