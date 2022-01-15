Oikos Market Capitalization Reaches $707,095.37 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. Oikos has a total market cap of $707,095.37 and approximately $4,789.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oikos has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00064969 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00075784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.45 or 0.07692955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,488.15 or 0.99615044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00069303 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

