Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104,658 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $36,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $316.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.48 and a 200 day moving average of $308.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $192.76 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.