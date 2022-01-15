OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.