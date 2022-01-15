OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $372.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $388.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.16.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

