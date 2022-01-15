OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $103.38 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

