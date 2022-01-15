OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.6% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after acquiring an additional 54,449 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 59,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,815,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,126,000 after acquiring an additional 228,075 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 367,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $167.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.03 and its 200-day moving average is $167.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $441.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

