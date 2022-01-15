Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 2,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 602,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

OLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,324,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

