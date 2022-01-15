Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 1,393 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 244.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,039.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 307,539 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $17.87 on Friday, reaching $2,789.61. 1,482,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,529. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,711.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,894.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2,796.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

