Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the second quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in AerCap by 18.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth $104,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AerCap in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth $204,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

NYSE:AER traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,526. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.