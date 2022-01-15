Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,133,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,249,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

