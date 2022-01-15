OMG Network Hits Market Capitalization of $878.56 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 10% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $878.56 million and $375.05 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for about $6.26 or 0.00014544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.45 or 0.00356263 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000119 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.