OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Price Target Increased to €70.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €66.00 ($75.00) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

OMVKY stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

