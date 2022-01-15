Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 166.50 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.26). 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 28,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.29).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.18. The company has a market cap of £115.11 million and a PE ratio of -23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In other Oncimmune news, insider Adam Hill purchased 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £9,523.92 ($12,927.81).

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers that can help stratify patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID disease-specific stratification panels.

