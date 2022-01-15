Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $100.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 711,877 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 103.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 375,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 345,584 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

