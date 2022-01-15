One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. is a real estate investment trust which invests primarily in improved, commercial real estate under long-term net lease. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OLP. TheStreet raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 106.51%.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,764 shares of company stock valued at $129,131 in the last ninety days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

