OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

OMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.46.

OMF stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $55.56. OneMain has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of OneMain by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of OneMain by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

