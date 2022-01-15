ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.45.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.12. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 452.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after buying an additional 1,904,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after buying an additional 1,740,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after buying an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.