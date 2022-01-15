Ontology Price Hits $0.62 on Major Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001445 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $544.76 million and $36.54 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00209450 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00046978 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00036784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.40 or 0.00462770 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00076780 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

