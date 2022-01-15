Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

OOMA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,486. Ooma has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $459.58 million, a PE ratio of -193.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 48.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 312,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ooma by 587.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 60.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 618,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 233,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ooma by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

