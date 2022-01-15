Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.88 ($0.27). Approximately 1,146,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,767,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.25 ($0.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.54 million and a P/E ratio of -41.00.

About Open Orphan (LON:ORPH)

Open Orphan plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to Big Pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of eight human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, asthma and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

