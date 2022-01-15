OpenDAO (SOS) Price Hits $0.0000

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:SOS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market cap of $299.42 million and approximately $25.00 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00059301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (SOS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.