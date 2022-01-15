Oppenheimer Weighs in on Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.64. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.89.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $307.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.45.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,085,000 after buying an additional 375,915 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 340,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after purchasing an additional 242,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

