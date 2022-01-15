Oppenheimer Weighs in on Veeco Instruments Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

VECO opened at $31.99 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

