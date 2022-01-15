Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 100.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 58.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after buying an additional 5,933,454 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after buying an additional 2,408,728 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 5,406.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after buying an additional 2,326,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 852.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,378,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,802 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

OPCH stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

