Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Option Care Health has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 76.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 66,188 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Option Care Health by 108.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

