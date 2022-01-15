Orchard Therapeutics plc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orchard Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.17) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.16). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

