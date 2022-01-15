Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by 27.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 83.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.3%.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 747,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 34.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 101,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 65.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 99,619 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 27.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 224.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 23,753 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

