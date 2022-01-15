O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $785.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $695.00.

ORLY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $796.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $687.44.

ORLY opened at $678.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $668.34 and a 200 day moving average of $628.24. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,014,000 after purchasing an additional 182,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

