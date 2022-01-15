Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Update

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,900 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the December 15th total of 173,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Organovo stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.49. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Organovo by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 100,903 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

