Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Update

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,900 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the December 15th total of 173,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Organovo stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.49. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.