Orient Walt (HTDF) Market Cap Reaches $588,993.03

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. Orient Walt has a market cap of $588,993.03 and $42,484.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00076875 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.73 or 0.07715194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,344.76 or 0.99952299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00069702 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

