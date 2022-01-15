Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,373 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,723.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 165.9% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 302.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $28.03 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86.

