Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 2,574 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 118.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

