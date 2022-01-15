Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $611,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 717,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $574,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 63,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDA opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.20. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.