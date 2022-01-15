Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after acquiring an additional 852,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth about $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 531.8% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 167.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after purchasing an additional 391,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

