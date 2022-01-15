Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 55,365 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55,365 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

NYSE:GE opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.97. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.